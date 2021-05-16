IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,871 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $160.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

