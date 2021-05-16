IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,588 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $194.64 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

