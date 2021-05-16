IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $181.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

