IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

KLA stock opened at $305.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.92. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $165.98 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

