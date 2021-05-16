IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG opened at $206.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.31. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.