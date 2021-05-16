Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Illinois Tool Works worth $131,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.45 and its 200-day moving average is $211.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

