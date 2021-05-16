Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $381.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

