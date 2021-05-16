IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have commented on IMIAY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

