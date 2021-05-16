Incent Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Incent has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $378,290.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00087719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.21 or 0.00472945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00232632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004703 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00040913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.01147637 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

