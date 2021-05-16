Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $363,993.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $363,993.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00012666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.88 or 0.00484828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00231238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00041442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $537.82 or 0.01159500 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

