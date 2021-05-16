Indorse Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,793.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $5,793.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.73 or 0.01123828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00065281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00114065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00064633 BTC.

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

