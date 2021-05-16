Inex Project Price Tops $0.0001 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 135.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Inex Project has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inex Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Inex Project has traded 160.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00089177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.25 or 0.00466387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00232994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004860 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.79 or 0.01165237 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

Inex Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars.

