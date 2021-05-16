Injective Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $90.70 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.17 or 0.00034355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $364.98 million and $90.70 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

