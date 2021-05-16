Ink (INK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,193.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $3,193.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00512442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00231990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004929 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.28 or 0.01182867 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.