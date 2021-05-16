Ink Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,461.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $1,461.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00085448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01142399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00115028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

