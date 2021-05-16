INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INMB shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley started coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

INMB opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

