Insider Buying: Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Acquires 37,000 Shares of Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Alexander David Birkett acquired 37,000 shares of Amarillo Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$10,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,428,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$399,879.76.

Alexander David Birkett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Alexander David Birkett purchased 65,500 shares of Amarillo Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,340.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Alexander David Birkett purchased 47,500 shares of Amarillo Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,825.00.

Shares of AGC traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.28. 107,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,057. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$105.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33.

Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Amarillo Gold

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

