Insider Selling: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Sells 1,734 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70.

TSE LNR traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$75.58. 170,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,596. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$31.14 and a one year high of C$91.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.10. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 8.1999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNR shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

