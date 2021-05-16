Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

NSIT opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

