Insight Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $285,336.83 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $285,336.83 and $534,453.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00086479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.03 or 0.01130412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00115795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

