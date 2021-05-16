InsurAce (INSUR) Price Tops $4.06 on Major Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $45.37 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00008296 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00091806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.49 or 0.00513453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00232134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004905 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $584.42 or 0.01193179 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,181 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

