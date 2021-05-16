Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $161,519.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $161,519.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00089171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.23 or 0.00500191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00228674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004904 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.22 or 0.01177744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00040753 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,484,252 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

