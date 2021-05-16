Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,200,000. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 449,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,167,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,688,000 after purchasing an additional 196,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

