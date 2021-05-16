Intelligent Trading Foundation Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $25,976.23 and $30,983.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00085903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 104,715.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01130167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00115244 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.