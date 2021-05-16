International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $144.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

