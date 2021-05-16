International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 141.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $141.21 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

