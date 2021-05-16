Internet Computer Market Capitalization Reaches $25.43 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $25.43 billion and $319.18 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $205.15 or 0.00465905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00090574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00228573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.04 or 0.01242360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.47 or 0.01127514 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,213,678 coins and its circulating supply is 123,949,678 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

