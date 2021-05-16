Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $153,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $38,077,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $833.38 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $511.19 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $808.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.37. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

