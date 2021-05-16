Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $115,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $150.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $89.65 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

