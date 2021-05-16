Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $22,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 63,692 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 70,141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $45.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $46.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68.

