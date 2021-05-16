IoT Chain (ITC) Achieves Market Cap of $14.93 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and $3.82 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004348 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00137028 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

