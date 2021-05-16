IoTeX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $38.68 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $440.41 million and $38.68 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00086813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00098719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.04 or 0.01069306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00113286 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

