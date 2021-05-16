iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 272.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32.

