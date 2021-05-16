iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $271.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $153.99 and a one year high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

