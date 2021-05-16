iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,376 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.53 and its 200 day moving average is $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

