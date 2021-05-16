iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $106.35 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.