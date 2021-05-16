iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Trimmed by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.