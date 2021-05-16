iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Holdings Decreased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $43.10 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20.

