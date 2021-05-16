iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Trimmed by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 27.8% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $96.63.

