iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 370.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,711 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

