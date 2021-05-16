iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,525 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01.

