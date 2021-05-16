iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

