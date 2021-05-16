iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $72.64. 1,952,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

