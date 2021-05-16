iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,569 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $251.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.69 and a one year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

