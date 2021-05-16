iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.69 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

