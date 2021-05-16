iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Keebeck Alpha LP’s 7th Largest Position

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 124.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.25 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.47 and a 200 day moving average of $292.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

