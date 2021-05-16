iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.73 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

