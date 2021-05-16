iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

