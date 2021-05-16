iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,196. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.25 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $412.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

