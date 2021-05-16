iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $282.25 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

